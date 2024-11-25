Students' entrepreneurial drive nets Adam Smith 2024 scholarship awards

The winners in the design suite at the Adam Smith Theatre

Two Fife College students have been named as the recipients of this year’s Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship which recognising their entrepreneurial drive and innovative business ideas.

First awarded last year to mark Adam Smith’s 300th anniversary, this year’s winners, Kevin Cranston and Clark Rennie stood out from a highly competitive field of applicants. Each will get a £500 cash award and tailored business mentoring and support from Business Gateway Fife. They will also benefit from access to the new design suite in the refurbished Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

HND screen production student Kevin, from Methil, aims to use his scholarship to help establish his own production company.

He said: “This will help so much in getting my business up and running while also expanding my networking opportunities. I couldn’t be happier, and I can’t wait to get started.”

HND Jewellery student Clark, from Thurso, will use his award to enhance his craft and get his jewellery business off the ground.

Clark said: “I plan to invest in essential tools and equipment that will significantly enhance my jewellery making, particularly a jewellery kiln and enamel tools. These tools will allow me to incorporate enamel into my designs, adding a unique and vibrant touch to my pieces.”

Adam Fairweather, head of school - business, digital and creative at Fife College, said: “The Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship continues to highlight the incredible talent and entrepreneurial spirit of our students. Kevin and Clark have demonstrated outstanding creativity and determination in developing their business ideas, and this scholarship will provide them with the support and resources they need to take their first steps as entrepreneurs.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager, Fife Council economic development, added: “This initiative highlights the importance of nurturing entrepreneurial talent in Fife. Kevin and Clark have shown great potential, and we are confident this support will help them progress their business ideas and future careers.”

Heather Stuart, chief executive, OnFife, said: “After the success of last year’s scholarship – which also culminated in student filmmaker Jeanette Sendler’s film being shown in the Adam Smith Theatre – we’re looking forward to welcoming Kevin and Clark to the design suite and seeing how their year unfolds. We hope their residency here will help them achieve their exciting ambitions.”