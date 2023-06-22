Students protest as Fife College cuts fashion courses
They staged a demonstration at the Dunfermline campus today (Thursday) and said they’d been given just two weeks notice of the decision to cut progress from the NC Fashion to the HNC programme. The HND will run as planned.
The college blamed the decision on a “significant real-term cut in central funding” and said it was unable to proceed with two of fashion courses next year.
The course closure comes weeks after counselling students celebrated their course being saved.
The college is undertaking a curriculum review, but against backdrop of a recent Scottish Government funding cut which means it faces more tough decisions.
Students said they were “extremely disappointed” at the loss of the fashion courses.
A poster launched as part of their demo said: “ We were only informed of this decision in the last two weeks leaving us with no time to explore alternative options. We feel that the college has not provided us with adequate support during this difficult time. We understand funding is a significant concern but we do not believe eliminating the fashion course is the right decision.
Instead of cutting programmes, we urge the college to explore alternative solutions such as seeking out additional sources of funding or reducing administrative expenses.”An online petition was also launched, gathering several hundred signatures. It was created by student Jamie-Alexander Ross who said: “This course sits with 60-plus prospective students, and the college looks to cut it without a shred of empathy shown by the establishment. “