They staged a demonstration at the Dunfermline campus today (Thursday) and said they’d been given just two weeks notice of the decision to cut progress from the NC Fashion to the HNC programme. The HND will run as planned.

The college blamed the decision on a “significant real-term cut in central funding” and said it was unable to proceed with two of fashion courses next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course closure comes weeks after counselling students celebrated their course being saved.

Student posters launching their demonstration at the Dunfermline campus (Pic: Submitted)

The college is undertaking a curriculum review, but against backdrop of a recent Scottish Government funding cut which means it faces more tough decisions.

Students said they were “extremely disappointed” at the loss of the fashion courses.

A poster launched as part of their demo said: “ We were only informed of this decision in the last two weeks leaving us with no time to explore alternative options. We feel that the college has not provided us with adequate support during this difficult time. We understand funding is a significant concern but we do not believe eliminating the fashion course is the right decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad