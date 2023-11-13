Student's volunteering earns her title of Young Citizen 2023 from Burntisland and Kinghorn Rotary Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Niamh Hay was named the winner of the Young Citizen 2023 award by the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn.
Currently a student in Edinburgh, Niamh impressed the judges as they learned about the support she provided to neighbours and the community during Covid and that she continues to do. As well as her studies in criminology, which she hopes will lead to a career in the police, Niamh coaches youngsters in local rugby teams, referees rugby to a high level and continues to deliver the local newsletter.
Niamh was awarded a cheque for £100, a silver quaich and a certificate. However she was not the only candidate to be recognised through the club’s award, which is now in its second year.
Five other candidates from the local area were all highly commended and received a cheque for £20 each and a certificate. They were Owen Edmondson, Alice Mair, Rosie Nield, Caitlin Hay and Erica Wyse.
A spokesperson for the Rotary Club of Burntisland and Kinghorn said: “All the candidates interviewed well and clearly are committed to the community through the voluntary work that they do.
“It was extremely difficult for the team of Rotarians tasked to find a winner as all candidates were of an excellent standard. We were looking at ways their involvement within their community had gone over and above what is expected of their age group.
"Examples of their achievements were given by their communities such as taking on shopping for those unable to venture out and delivering it at the same time as doing their paper rounds; one candidate stood outside and played the bagpipes when the community were clapping for the NHS giving a boost to the morale of neighbours; helping to run the local Scout and Cub groups and also raising money for Scouts and other charities; and one candidate throughout their time at secondary school invested significant personal time in supporting others while maintaining a level of commitment to their own studies and became an Ambassador.
"Well done to Niamh and our best wishes for the future to all the young people involved. Thanks also to David Lamond for all he does to organise everything.”
The club’s Young Citizen award is open to those aged between 16 and 25 who live in the Kinghorn, Auchtertool and Burntisland area.