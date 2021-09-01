They are taking part in Central Fife Open Studios (CFOS) - an annual art trail - which is taking place on the first two weekends in September (4&5 and 11&12)

The free event, which took place online in 2020 due to the pandemic, was set up a few years ago to give professional artists, makers and designers in the region the opportunity to show their work to the public and celebrate the wealth of talent in the area.

This year’s event features 34 artists, craftspeople, designers, and makers based throughout central Fife stretching from North Queensferry to Methil.

Central Fife Open Studios is excited to be able to welcome visitors to its studios and workspaces once again. The popular event, which took place online in 2020 due to the pandemic, will run on the first two weekends in September - Saturdays and Sundays 4th & 5th and 11th and 12th . Pic: AC & C Photography.

Disciplines include painting, visual arts, jewellery, printmaking, textiles, furniture making, mixed media and more.

Due to Covid guidelines, visitors will be asked to wear masks in indoor areas, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser where it’s provided.

