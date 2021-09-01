Studios open: Artists across Central Fife set to open their doors this weekend
A number of artists from Central Fife are throwing open their doors from this weekend to display their work, and talk to visitors.
They are taking part in Central Fife Open Studios (CFOS) - an annual art trail - which is taking place on the first two weekends in September (4&5 and 11&12)
The free event, which took place online in 2020 due to the pandemic, was set up a few years ago to give professional artists, makers and designers in the region the opportunity to show their work to the public and celebrate the wealth of talent in the area.
This year’s event features 34 artists, craftspeople, designers, and makers based throughout central Fife stretching from North Queensferry to Methil.
Disciplines include painting, visual arts, jewellery, printmaking, textiles, furniture making, mixed media and more.
Due to Covid guidelines, visitors will be asked to wear masks in indoor areas, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser where it’s provided.
Visit: Central Fife Open Studios.