They are taking part in Central Fife Open Studios (CFOS) - an annual art trail - which is taking place on the first two weekends in September (4&5 and 11&12)

The free event, which took place online in 2020 due to the pandemic, was set up a few years ago to give professional artists, makers and designers in the region the opportunity to show their work to the public and celebrate the wealth of talent in the area.

This year’s event features 34 artists, craftspeople, designers, and makers based throughout central Fife stretching from North Queensferry to Methil.

There will also be six new members exhibiting for the first time. Disciplines include painting, visual arts, jewellery, printmaking, textiles, furniture making, mixed media and more.

Locals will have an opportunity to speak to the makers and artists and see their workspaces.

However, due to Covid guidelines, visitors will be asked to wear masks in indoor areas, observe social distancing and use hand sanitiser where it’s provided.

One of the artists taking part is Fay McGlashan, a traditionally trained Goldsmith based in Fife.

She said: “It will be extra special to be able to welcome visitors back into our creative spaces once again. There is such a diverse range of creatives in the central Fife area, and they have certainly been busy over the last year.

“Everyone is looking forward to being able to meet and talk to people about their work, and show their inspirations and processes.”

Five artists and makers from Kirkcaldy are taking part in this year’s event. They are: Martine Greig, MyCherryPie, Hazel Terry Art and Illustration, Mairi Watson and Irene Hutchison Thomson.

Martine Greig is a ceramic artist and illustrator. She has a small ceramics studio in her garden in Mellerstain Road, Kirkcaldy where she creates unique hand built creatures from clay.

Kirkcaldy artist Martine Greig at work using her kiln.

She said: “I will have my studio open with work in the studio and hope to have a display outside to show more of what I make. I will have mostly ceramics on display, such as elephants, mice, gnomes and trinket dishes. There will also be cards and notebooks with my illustrations.”

​Gail Cadogan, of MyCherryPie, designs and creates a range of colourful enamel jewellery mainly in copper but also silver. Gail trained as a textile designer and loves to work with colour and pattern. Her work also includes enamel bowls and mixed media artwork.

She said: “I will be displaying some new art work incorporating encaustic wax, enamel, and mixed media techniques. These will compliment my enamel jewellery work. My shop and studio in the Merchants’ Quarter will be open on the Saturday and Sunday for both weekends.”

Hazel Terry is an artist and illustrator who has many styles and types of work from paintings, illustrations, observational drawings, photography and graphic works.

She will be displaying books, photographs, illustrations, kinetic pictures, cards, prints, and paintings as well as copies of her first ever author illustrated children's book Rock and Roll from her studio in Douglas Street.

Mairi Watson is an artist based in Kirkcaldy, where she works from her small garden studio in Craigievar Gardens. She works predominantly in soft pastels but also enjoys using graphite, watercolour and acrylic. Animals such as Highland cows and seascapes feature frequently in her work.

She will be displaying/selling work from her garden studio on the first weekend of the Open Studios.

While Irene Hutchison Thomson is a plein-air artist who always enjoys painting landscape on-site and captures it in all seasons in her many drawings. She paints mostly in watercolour. She will show her very popular calendar for 2022 and will also have prints and cards available from Enlightenments in the Merchants Quarter.

There are eight Burntisland artists taking part this year and they include: Susan Redman, Leo du Feu, Susan Smith and Malcolm Barton.

Susan Redman makes handwoven textiles from her studio at ‘The Platform’, a heritage railway building that was renovated by Fife Historic Buildings Trust a few years ago.

Artist Mairi Wilson will show a variety of paintings and drawings large and small on display and one of her subjects she likes to feature are Highland cows.

She will be showing her handwoven textiles – she weaves textiles for the home, rugs, cushions, blankets, throws and also hand towels. She also weaves pieces to wear, such as scarves and wraps.

Leo du Feu takes part in the open studios every year but this will be the first year of him being in his new studio at Burntisland station.

He will be displaying sketches, paintings, wood engravings, greetings cards and his 2022 calendar and almost all of his work is inspired by nature, wildlife and the environment.

His mum is painter printmaker Susan Smith who is also taking part – her studio is still in her home in Ferguson Place. ​

While Malcolm Barton will be showing some new oil and pastel paintings from his studio in Harbour Place. He said: “I really enjoy these open studio weekends. Previous events have seen many visitors visit my studio and it's always great to talk about my work and often the work that they themselves might be producing.”

And there will be five artists and makers from Kinghorn taking part this year including Lynette and Douglas Gray. They work from Kinghorn Station Gallery and will be present there both weekends.

Lynette said: “Douglas will be showing figurative oil paintings, while I will be showing preparatory studies for the ceramic birds I make, demonstrating and showing the final fired results.

"We are looking forward to seeing people in the gallery and studios again.”

Visit: Central Fife Open Studios for more information on Central Fife Open Studios 2021.

