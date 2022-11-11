Stunning apartment within beautifully converted Fife castle

This four bedroom, ground floor apartment sits within Pitreavie Castle on Castle Drive, Dunfermline, and is on the market at a offers over £495,000.

It is a rare opportunity to acquire a unique lower villa apartment which sits in approximately four acres of grounds between Rosyth and Dunfermline.

The castle has been painstakingly converted. The accommodation is stylish throughout and a credit to the present owners.

There is a hugely impressive sweeping carpeted staircase which leads to your main door. The lounge has a wealth of period features and together with the drawing room, overlooks the beautiful gardens.

There are two downstairs bedrooms, both en-suite, and a two further bedrooms, a four piece family bathroom and utility room.

The property also has a courtyard garden, extensive communal grounds surround the castle incorporating woodland, lawns, ponds and a summer house.

Full details at https://espc.com/property/6-pitreavie-castle-castle-drive-dunfermline-ky11-8fx/36126318?sid=752095

