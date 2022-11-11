News you can trust since 1871
Stunning apartment within beautifully converted Fife castle

If you have ever wanted to live in a castle … this is the apartment for you.

By Allan Crow
37 minutes ago

This four bedroom, ground floor apartment sits within Pitreavie Castle on Castle Drive, Dunfermline, and is on the market at a offers over £495,000.

It is a rare opportunity to acquire a unique lower villa apartment which sits in approximately four acres of grounds between Rosyth and Dunfermline.

The castle has been painstakingly converted. The accommodation is stylish throughout and a credit to the present owners.

There is a hugely impressive sweeping carpeted staircase which leads to your main door. The lounge has a wealth of period features and together with the drawing room, overlooks the beautiful gardens.

There are two downstairs bedrooms, both en-suite, and a two further bedrooms, a four piece family bathroom and utility room.

The property also has a courtyard garden, extensive communal grounds surround the castle incorporating woodland, lawns, ponds and a summer house.

Full details at https://espc.com/property/6-pitreavie-castle-castle-drive-dunfermline-ky11-8fx/36126318?sid=752095

The stunning setting for this four-bedroom flat

