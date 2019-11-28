Success for Fife dancers in Northern Trophy competition

Children and adults from a Kirkcaldy dance school have been stepping out to achieve success in a prestigious competition.

Kayden Byers (10), Evie Robertson (10), John Millar (16), Jennifer Ness (16), Andrew Miller and Fiona McLeod all competed in the Northern Trophy day at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on October 27.

They are all members of Kirkcaldy Dance which is run by Karen and Jim Millar.

Kirkcaldy Dance is a local dance school which teaches children and adults how to dance ballroom, Latin and sequence dancing.

Husband and wife Jim and Karen are both qualified dance teachers and have been teaching for the past ten years. They founded Kirkcaldy Dance two years ago.

Jim said: “We had three couples competing in the Northern Trophy day in Aberdeen a couple of weeks ago with great results for all as it was their first time competing.

“Kayden Byers and Evie Robertson reached the juvenile final in both ballroom and Latin, finishing fifth and sixth. Also doing well in the solo and adult and child competitions.

“While John Millar and Jennifer Ness had a very successful day winning the open adult beginners ballroom and the Latin competitions. They won two trophies - one for being first in adult beginners ballroom and the other for being first in adult beginners Latin.

“Andrew Miller and Fiona McLeod finished third in the social dance ballroom and second in the social dancers Latin.”

Jim continued: “This was the very first competition that any of the pupils from Kirkcaldy Dance have danced in. We were highly delighted and so proud of our three couples competing for the first time. Their hard work and practicing paid off. It is a great achievement for the dance school.

“Hopefully our competition team will get bigger in the future with more trophies being won.” Jim said some of the class members, namely John and Jennifer and Kayden and Evie, are going on to compete in the Champions of Tomorrow competition at the Winter Gardens Ballroom in Blackpool on January 4.

Jim, who is a professional dancer winning many championships from the age of five to 19, added: “The four of them have only been dancing for 12 months and it’s amazing how far they have come so quickly.”

Kirkcaldy Dance caters for all age groups - singles and couples. It offers classes and private lessons six days a week, every day except a Monday.

Jim and Karen, who was a Highland dancer originally, but took up ballroom ten years ago, operate their classes by renting different halls on different nights in Kirkcaldy.