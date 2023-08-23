Members of the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance took part in the World Lyrical Dance Federation’s competition held recently in Dublin - and it was their most successful to date.

They brought home 12 world championship titles, 10 runners up spots, 13 thirds, and a host of top six placings along with three3 top point scorers on the ranking tables. Parents also took part and danced in a squad together to claim a first place.

The dance academy was launched by Amber in 2017 and specialises in lyrical, jazz and acro dance, teaching kids from as young as 18 months to over 20..