Success for Leven dance academy at world championships

A Leven based dance academy is celebrating success after competing in a world championship.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:15 BST

Members of the Amber Barclay Academy of Dance took part in the World Lyrical Dance Federation’s competition held recently in Dublin - and it was their most successful to date.

They brought home 12 world championship titles, 10 runners up spots, 13 thirds, and a host of top six placings along with three3 top point scorers on the ranking tables. Parents also took part and danced in a squad together to claim a first place.

The dance academy was launched by Amber in 2017 and specialises in lyrical, jazz and acro dance, teaching kids from as young as 18 months to over 20..

Throughout the competition season, students take part in WLDF competitions and have to place in the top six to be able to qualify for the world event.

