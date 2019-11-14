Success in Kirkcaldy with the School of Hard Knocks

A group of women are going from strength to strength after graduating from the School of Hard Knocks.

The charity uses rugby lessons on the pitch alongside classroom-based activities to deliver life and employability skills to unemployed adults.

It also helps with goal-setting, anger and fear management, CV writing and interview preparation.

These lessons come together with the aim of enabling participants to find employment – and to realise their full potential.

As well as learning rugby skills at Kirkcaldy Rugby Club, the women took part in mock interviews at Sky and gained SVQ level four qualifications in employability and well being.

Of the 11 women that graduated three are now in full time employment, three are volunteering to gain further experience, and four have entered higher education, with 90 per cent of participants reaching a positive destination.

Megan Gaffney, a coach with the School of Hard Knocks, believes lessons on and off the pitch greatly benefit the ladies.

She said: “We use the values of rugby to get people to re-engage with society, this adult programme is a short term intervention to try and get people moving forward towards the next step in their life, whether that be employment, volunteering or further education or training.

“We also provide employability training as well as rugby training.

“I have noticed such a difference in the ladies from when they came in the first day, they were quite quiet and were a little bit nervous and hesitant. Seeing them at the end of the six week course, out on the pitch, they were so confident and all of them were willing to try new things.

“They were all discussing what direction they were going to take. They all have a renewed drive now to go out to find the jobs that they want.”

Catherine Duncan (31), who has been unemployed for 15 years due to caring for her children, said: “Before I started the course I really didn’t know what I wanted to do, now I have the confidence to get out there and find a job.

“I have had several interviews, and I am doing more employability training, so the only thing left for me to do is to find a job, but I am really positive that I will get one now.”

Rebecca Smith (24), from Kirkcaldy, who has been unemployed since leaving college in June says the course has given her the skills needed to succeed when hunting for work.

She said: “It was daunting coming to the School of Hard Knocks for the first time, but after I got to know everyone it was great fun.

“The course has taught me a lot on how to deal with interviews and how to tailor my CV to different jobs, it was all really helpful.

“I have had confidence issues in the past and the school has really helped me with that, I feel that I am well prepared for anything that is thrown at me now.”