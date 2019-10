One of Kirkcaldy’s most prominent hotels has closed its doors.

The Beveridge Park Hotel shut on Monday night.

Owned by Bobby and Gina Kumar,it was a popular destination for visitors as well as locals.

They took over the business 13 years ago – it was previously known as the Parkway Hotel.

They carried out major refubishments to the bedrooms and restaurant, and added chalets.

