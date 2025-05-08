‘Sudden illness' forces rock legends Nazareth to scrap US tour at last minute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock legends Nazareth have been forced to postpone their Us tour just as they were set to fly out after “sudden illness” hit the band.

The Fife rockers broke the news on the eve of their opening show in East Greenwich in Rhode Island - the first of 16 dates planned this month to mark the 50th anniversary of their global hit ‘Love Hurts.’

In a brief statement,the band said: “We are very sorry to have to announce that, due to the sudden illness of a band member, we are having to postpone our US tour.

“It is too soon to give any further information regarding exactly when this will happen as our agents are busy now trying to rearrange things. We are sorry to disappoint all you guys who have got tickets for the shows but we will do our best to make it up to you hopefully in the not too distant future.”

Nazareth have postponed their US tour (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The band have a busy summer schedule of festival appearances abroad as they continue to tour - their US dates included gives in California, Arizona, Texas and Ohio.

The line up is led by Pete Agnew, bass player and only surviving founder member, Carl Sentanc (vocals), Jimmy Murrison (guitar) and Pete’s son Lee on drums. No further details were given on the illness which prompted the eleventh hour tour cancellation as fans posted messages of support on the band’s Facenook page.

Nazareth were formed in Dunfermline and enjoyed huge chart success in the 1970s.

The band forged a global fan base which has sustained them to this day, playing across Europe and even into Russia. They last appeared in Scotland with a homecoming gig at the Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline, in March.

