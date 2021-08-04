On Fridays at 2pm a guided tour round the graveyard will be on offer, telling its fascinating "Stories from Stones" of Kirkcaldy' s citizens of past years. Locals can also hear about the witch in the tower, the last fatal duel in Scotland and the butler who made his fortune because of a whale!

On Fridays in August, locals will also be able to visit the Kirk itself from 11am with the last entry at 3pm. People can marvel at the beautiful stained glass windows from Burne-Jones to Crear McCartney and climb the ancient belltower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A programme of summer activities is due to take place this month at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy.

On Saturdays the Kirk is open again at 11am and at 1pm the tour "In the Footsteps of Adam Smith" starts at the tower, where Adam Smith's life started in 1723 with his baptism in the Old Kirk.

Rosemary Potter, chairman of the Old Kirk Trust, has also revealed there has been a setback to the Tower Restoration Project. She said: "We had very much hoped the Tower Restoration Project would be in full swing now and the tower would be swathed in the necessary scaffolding.

"Unfortunately, the day after we received permission to Start from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, who is one of our major funders along with Historic Environment Scotland, the contractor pulled out because of Covid delays and pressure of work. We are looking to resolve the situation as quickly as possible but it is very disappointing.”

She added: “Not only disappointing, but we are warned costs are rising post-Covid so we will need to do more fundraising too."

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.