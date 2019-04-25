Summer decision on plan to remove six playparks from Fife town

Six play parks across Glenrothes could removed.

Councillors at the Glenrothes area committee agreed on Wednesday to consider the move as the play areas had reached the end of their working lives – and some equipment could be unsafe.

The parks which could be cut are Waverley Drive Abbotsford Drive Park, Dyceway, Elrick Park, Bighty Park, and Buchanan Road.

Three others, however could be improved. They are in Willow Crescent, Balgeddie Firs, and Lyle Avenue.

The total cost of the work is expected to come in at more than £170,000, as part of phase two of a five-year programme.

Councillors will confirm which ones will be removed or upgraded at a workshop in June.

Phase one of the work included the indoor football centre at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure centre, Warout Community play park; and Glenwood’s allotments.

A further £30,000 is expected to be spent on creating a community sports hub at Gilvenbank park.

At the committee, Councillor Julie Ford raised concerns over the Kinglassie skate park being noted as complete.

She said: “There are ongoing issues with that site and the contractor was fully paid and walked away leaving it not up to standard.”

Alan Bisset, parks development officer, told the committee that landscapers needed to come back and finish once the flood lights were completed.

He added: “It is something we are fully aware of and will work on to improve.”