A Glenrothes charity is set to hold a summer fun day for the whole community this week as it looks to raise vital funds for its projects.

Seescape, Fife’s sight loss charity – formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind – will host the event at its Glenrothes hub. The fun day will take place on Friday, July 5 with a variety of activities on offer, including face painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and stalls from local businesses. The fun starts at 11:00am at Seescape’s hub on North Newark Road. Picnic lunches are £1 for children and £2 for adults.

Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “Our summer picnic and fun day promises to be a day full of fun, laughter and community spirit. Every penny raised will go towards supporting our work to ensure that everyone who experiences sight loss is able to lead a full and fulfilled life and do all the things that matter most to them.

“Entry is free, so gather your friends and family and join us in making a difference in the lives of visually impaired individuals to have fun and support a charity at the heart of the local community.”

The fun day will be used to raise vital funds for Seescapes projects (Pic: Seescape)

Seescape helps people with sight loss live more independently and provides a range of services including rehabilitation, advice, and technology demonstrations.