Summer fun for all at Fife sight loss charity summer fun day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seescape, Fife’s sight loss charity – formerly known as Fife Society For The Blind – will host the event at its Glenrothes hub. The fun day will take place on Friday, July 5 with a variety of activities on offer, including face painting, a bouncy castle, arts and crafts and stalls from local businesses. The fun starts at 11:00am at Seescape’s hub on North Newark Road. Picnic lunches are £1 for children and £2 for adults.
Lesley Carcary, chief executive, said: “Our summer picnic and fun day promises to be a day full of fun, laughter and community spirit. Every penny raised will go towards supporting our work to ensure that everyone who experiences sight loss is able to lead a full and fulfilled life and do all the things that matter most to them.
“Entry is free, so gather your friends and family and join us in making a difference in the lives of visually impaired individuals to have fun and support a charity at the heart of the local community.”
Seescape helps people with sight loss live more independently and provides a range of services including rehabilitation, advice, and technology demonstrations.
The charity supports 3,500 people every year in Fife, helping them with social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.