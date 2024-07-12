Summer holiday fun at RSPB Scotland Loch Leven
An entertaining programme of family friendly events are running throughout the summer holidays, including pond dipping, bird watching, minibeast hunts, bat walks and Big Wild Summer trails all about bugs, bumblebees and dinosaurs.
The conservation charity is hosting a Big Wild Weekend on the Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, 28th which will include pond dipping, tombola, fun craft activities and guided walks. Events require advance booking. Visit events.rspb.org.uk/lochleven for more information.
Sarah Allen, visitor experience officer for Loch Leven, said, “Summer is a great time to visit Loch Leven. The wildflowers that are in bloom along our Wetland Trail add a splash of colour to the reserve, and there is lots of activity to watch from our viewing hides. Our programme of events celebrates this time of year and provides lots of fun ways for families to engage with nature”.
The Big Wild Pyjama Party will take place on Friday, 2 August, where families can enjoy an evening full of nature and wildlife fun around a campfire.
Anna Pugh, visitor experience and marketing manager, said: “The summer is an excellent time to head out to our nature spaces – the days are longer so there’s time to make the most of all that’s on offer”.
“We love helping people discover how fantastic our nature is, and with everyone’s help, we can protect it and ensure there’s more of it to enjoy for generations to come.”
