Summer internship with Fife sight loss charity for visually impaired Cupar teen

A Cupar teenager born with a severe sight impairment has taken his first steps on the career ladder with a summer internship at Fife’s leading sight loss charity.

Haigan Mitchell, 19, spent six weeks working as an intern at Seescape during the summer.

Haigan, who was born with retinal dystrophy and nystagmus, is currently taking a year off from his studies after completing his first year of a degree in Business Management at St Andrews’ university.

The former Bell Baxter High School pupil was supported by Seescape as a child. His condition means he cannot see in low light and is registered as severely sight impaired. He spent the six weeks working on a market research project for the charity -formerly Fife Society For The Blind - which will be used to develop new services for clients.

Haigan Mitchell, 19, spent six weeks working as an intern at Seescape (Pic: Submitted)

He carried out research, interviews with clients and spoke to businesses to assess the suitability of various ideas, and produced a 5000 word report with his findings and recommendations.

Haigan said: “Working at Seescape was a really valuable experience. It helped me find out more about the world of work, and speaking to new people really benefitted my communications skills and teamwork.

“I wasn’t nervous, but as I progressed week by week, I became more confident in my ideas.

“I have always been very independent and want to do everything on my own, but being in an office environment made me realise how beneficial it is to work in a team. I’m not 100% sure yet what I want to do as a career, but I am interested in marketing, and I would really like a job where I can travel.

He added: “My visual impairment is hard to describe because I don’t know what normal sight is. I can’t see at all in reduced light, so I can’t go out at night. It makes me think about things that other people don’t – like the lighting in a room, or things on the floor.

“When I was beginning primary school, people wanted me to stay back a year as they thought it would be better for me. My parents didn’t agree, and I absolutely smashed everything they put in front of me. I never let it stop me.

“Now the world has become more digital it is making things easier for me. There are more accessibility features, and I can zoom in. I would struggle with a printed handout, for example, but online is much easier."

Seescape chief executive Lesley Carcary said: “We are hugely grateful to Haigan for his work with us over the summer, which has really benefited our organisation and the people we work for across Fife. It was a pleasure to have Haigan in our office, and he was a real asset to Seescape.

“We are always looking for ways we can support people living with sight loss or visual impairments to be able to contribute their full talents and ideas to the wider world, so we are delighted to have been able to offer this opportunity to Haigan.”

Seescape supports more than 3500 people ever year, helping them to live more independently and provides a range of services including rehabilitation, advice, and technology demonstrations. It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes to give information on the latest support and technologies available.