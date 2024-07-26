Youngsters get crafty at Cadham Library as part of this year's Summer Reading Challenge events. (Pic: OnFife)

Young book lovers across Fife are having a ball this summer exploring their creative side.

More than 2000 children have already signed up for the OnFife Libraries Summer Reading Challenge, which this year is encouraging four to 11-year-olds to use their inventiveness and imagination.

Hopes are high that eventually more than 3000 children will take up the challenge, which is open until August 25, and enjoy an array of exciting events.

This year’s theme – Marvellous Makers – is a celebration of creativity and there are more than 80 activities and events at libraries across the Kingdom over the summer, from a ZooLab to robot crafts and junk modelling, nearly all of which are free.

Some of the young people taking part in a pirate themed craft session at Cadham Library in Glenrothes. (Pic: OnFife)

Libraries run by OnFife have consistently achieved some of Scotland’s top participation figures for the challenge, which is co-ordinated by the Reading Agency, a national charity that aims to inspire more people to get into books.

Young readers can take up the challenge by popping into one of Fife’s 37 libraries, or by catching a Mobile Library as they dot about the region.

Activities include exhibitions, crafts, Lego-making and even a chance to get to grips with some animal handling.

Children can pick up a collector’s folder from library staff and then work their way through any six books, e-books or audio books that catch their eye. Participants collect special stickers and other rewards along the way – all for free. Everyone who completes the challenge will receive a certificate, medal and goodie bag.

They will also be entered into a draw that could win an author visit to their school.

Sabrina Maguire, OnFife engagement coordinator (young people and families), said: “This year’s theme is Marvellous Makers and we have a magnificent events programme on offer. We hope there is something for all families to enjoy. Our doors are open for reading, crafting, building and exploring and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.”