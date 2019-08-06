Sun shines on family fun day in Buckhaven and Denbeath

Families in Buckhaven and Denbeath made the most of an afternoon of fun and sun on Saturday.

The playing field at Denbeath Primary School was packed with games and activities, stalls, inflatables and much more. And local families took advantage of the beautiful weather to enjoy the gala.

The Buckhaven and Denbeath Family Fun Day was organised by the area’s community council. Michelle Ratcliffe, chair, said: “What an amazing day. The feedback has been so positive.

“It was great to see families having fun and joining in with the games and dancing. It helped the weather was on our side.”

Photos by Lyzi Mcmenemy.