Superdrug confirms closure date of Kirkcaldy store

The health and beauty retailer will quit its Mercat Shopping Centre store after its last day of trading on Saturday, February 4 – although the shutters were down at the weekend.

Superdrug thanked its customers and said staff had been offered jobs at nearby stores – it has outlets in Glenrothes, Leven, St Andrews, and Leven.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that the Kirkcaldy Mercat Shopping Centre Superdrug store will be closing on Saturday, February 4.

Poster announcing the closure have been placed in the shop

"All team members have been offered positions in other stores and are being supported in finding alternative positions in the local area. We want to thank all of our customers for their support and in the meantime the closest stores to shop at are located at Leven and Glenrothes.”

Superdrug is one of two stores quitting town.

New Look shut on Monday (January 23) after its lease was terminated early by landlord Tahir Ali to allow demolition work to begin at the former Postings Shopping Centre.

The shops runs under Hill Street and is inextricably linked with the long-closed Tesco store which sits behind it.

Mr Ali had been negotiating with New Look over work starting on bringing down the former shopping mall, but was unable to reach agreement.

Posters appeared in the window of the shop over the weekend saying “Kirkcaldy, this isn’t goodbye - we’ll see you soon” and directing customers to shop online.

