Supermarket Aldi donates thousands of unsold meals to those in need in Fife

A national supermarket has donated thousands of meals to those in need around Fife this festive period - with unsold food collected by organisations around the Kingdom.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Aldi donated 15,909 meals to people around Fife this Christmas period. It teamed up with local organisations, such as North East Fife Community Hub, Glenrothes Foodbank and Kingdom Housing Association, in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed their doors early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever. We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The food donations are part of Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Aldi donates surplus food from all its stores to local charities and foodbanks when stores close early on Christmas Eve. (Pic: SWNS)

Steve Butterworth, chief executive officer at Neighbourly, added: “We’re pleased to have supported Aldi once again during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities. Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”