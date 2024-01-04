Supermarket Aldi donates thousands of unsold meals to those in need in Fife
Aldi donated 15,909 meals to people around Fife this Christmas period. It teamed up with local organisations, such as North East Fife Community Hub, Glenrothes Foodbank and Kingdom Housing Association, in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed their doors early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Liz Fox, national sustainability director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever. We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”
The food donations are part of Aldi’s partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.
Steve Butterworth, chief executive officer at Neighbourly, added: “We’re pleased to have supported Aldi once again during what is often one of the busiest periods for our charities. Large donations like Aldi’s allow us to provide vital support to communities across the country who would otherwise miss out.”
Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to good causes each and every day, with over 40 million meals donated to good causes since its partnership with Neighbourly began back in 2019.