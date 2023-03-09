SAFE is led by Kibble – a national care provider for children and young people in the UK – and will be available for 5-25 year-olds to access online, with the option to travel for face to face meetings if preferred.

The service also offers support to teachers and professionals who are seeking guidance or assistance in caring appropriately for a young person who has experienced crime.

SAFE, which is free for families and professionals to access, is run by a team of clinical psychologists and systemic family psychotherapists who provide therapeutic care, guidance and advocacy opportunities to those using the service.

Jim Gillespie, chief executive officer

In addition, Kibble is providing its own systemic support, psychological advice and consultation to professionals who assist victims or witnesses, such as social workers, teachers and the third sector.

The charity also hopes to work with other support services to uncover partnerships and provide training where required.

Jim Gillespie, chief executive officer, said: “Crime and violence can have a massive ripple effect on a young person’s development – whether they are a victim or a witness.

“We're talking about children as young as five experiencing or witnessing violence and abuse, so it’s absolutely vital we provide them with an open door to support services that can help them on the road to recovery. However, we know that is not always the case.

“The SAFE service will help fill that void and allow young people – and professionals – easy access to industry leading support and guidance that is tailored to the needs of the individual.

“We are really proud to have been awarded funding to deliver this essential service.”

Children and young people can access the service through a referral programme which is funded by the Scottish Government’s Victim Centred Approach Fund for an initial three-year period.