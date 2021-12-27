Support for Fife carers to pursue creative talents

This month, three groups, including Fife Young Carers, received financial help from Fife Contemporary.

Fife Contemporary has been working with groups of carers in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes and Lochgelly since 2019.

supported by The Robertson Trust, the project enables carers to take time out from their busy lives and concentrate on their own creativity.

Lesley Childs, depute manager of Fife Carers’ Centre in Kirkcaldy.

Paired with artists working in a media they’d like to explore, they’ve designed a series of products which Fife Contemporary has then sold online, and also at two Bowhouse fairs in north-east Fife.

As well as the huge benefits derived from the activities themselves, a major element of the project is giving profits from sales to the three carers’ groups, so that they can purchase treats for themselves.

A spokesman for Fife Contemporary said: “We look forward to hearing what they decide to spend it on.”

