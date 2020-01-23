Support for Fife ‘Star Wars’ fan is out of this world

The force will be with a Kirkcaldy family next month when they attend a fan-run sci-fi convention which supports a charity close to their hearts.

Lynne Scott, her husband Gary and their family will be heading to the Edinburgh Corn Exchange from February 14-16 for the next Capital Sci-Fan Con, which features stars from Doctor Who, Star Wars and many more.

Proceeds from the Capital Sci-Fi Con events go to CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland), which respite care and incredible support for Lynne and her family at Rachel House in Kinross.

Lynne’s son Adam Meldrum (19) requires round-the-clock care.

He was born with a deletion of chromosomes, cannot speak, has epilepsy and no mobility and is registered blind.

She said Adam’s health has fluctuated considerably over the years and took a downturn when he was 14. This was when the family started talking about using Rachel House.

In 2016, Lynne wanted to celebrate Adam’s 16th birthday - a huge milestone the family thought he would never achieve.

Adam’s wish was to have a Star Wars birthday party as he is a huge fan so Lynne put up a post on Facebook to see if anyone could come along to his party dressed as Star Wars characters.

She said: “The post went viral with thousands of people sharing my post and Keith who runs Capital Sci-Fi had been tagged lots of times. He contacted me and what he did was amazing.

“Volunteers came over in their Star Wars costumes from the movies and the DJ played Star Wars theme music and the characters all made a grand entrance - there were Storm Troopers, Chewbacca, Darth Vadar, it was amazing!”

Ever since then the family have attended every Capital Sci-Fi Con Keith Armour has since put on and they are big supporters of the events. Last year they met the likes of Peter Capaldi, Warwick Davis and Peter Davison, who all took the time to get acquainted with Adam.

Keith said: “I run Capital Sci-Fi Con which raises money for CHAS and when Lynne put the ask out on Facebook I lost count of the number of times I was tagged in her post.

“But as soon as I saw it I knew we could help as we have a group of volunteers who all dress up in Star Wars costumes and various other characters. They are Capital Sci-Fi Cos Players.

“I just went straight on to our Facebook group and said this lady is looking for costume characters for her son’s birthday. I explained the family use Rachel House so we had Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, Jedi and a whole range of characters who all said yep we will go along so they went and entertained the party.

“We have around 200 people in our group now and the guys are fantastic. As soon as there is a chance to raise money or support any of the families at CHAS they are always up for doing whatever is necessary to help out.”

He added: “Lynne and her family always have a fantastic time at the weekend conventions, meeting all the movie guests, having their photos taken and creating good memories. We always get Adam a VIO bag and the guys now know the family quite well so they always go over and make a fuss. We want to give his family as well as the other families who use CHAS a great experience.”

Lynne added: “Adam really loves it and he gets treated so well, like a celebrity.

“We just want to thank Capital Sci-Fi for the support they give Rachel House which then allows Rachel House to help our family and other families - the support they give is so vital.”