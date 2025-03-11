Support group for Ukrainians in Kirkcaldy set for family meal to celebrate Easter

A support group for Ukrainians living in Kirkcaldy is preparing to celebrate Easter with their latest family meal – over two years since being established in the town.

Linton Lane Centre has hosted monthly events to give Ukrainian citizens a place to come together for a traditional meal, a chat, and to receive welfare support and advice, but mainly to find a place of safety where they can discuss their shared feelings of their homeland and family still there.

The centre’s involvement dates back three years to its use as a collection point for an overwhelming local response to an appeal for donations, which were then trucked out to the war-torn country.

Along with volunteers from Linton Lane and Newcraigs Church, a meal club was eventually set up to offer welcome and support to people who had fled to Scotland.

Mandy Hunter, chief executive officer at Linton Lane explained: “Linton Lane is dedicated to supporting families and communities and we felt compelled to reach out to try and do something for the Ukrainians.”

Along with Frank Frame, community outreach worker at Newcraigs Evangelical Church, and with funds raised by a local businessman Gavin Quinn, the centre stood ready to help and a chance meeting enable them to act.

Mandy recalled: “Kristina Kucerenko is from Moldova and had been living in Kirkcaldy for about five years when she came into the centre for some tickets for an event. Frank got chatting to her and learned that she had been so moved by events in Ukraine that she had invited a lady and her young son to come and live with her in Kirkcaldy.

“In December 2022, Elena and her son Ivan left Ukraine and arrived at Edinburgh airport with just two handheld pieces of luggage. In January 2023, we were able to host our first meal for Ukrainian families with traditional food prepared by Kristina and Elena and supported by staff and volunteers. This has become a regular event and remains an important point of contact and support for the Ukrainian community.

“The war in Ukraine may have fallen out of the headlines, at least until the last few weeks, but tragically, the situation there is still desperate and Kristina and her group feel their work is as important as ever in keeping hope alive for all those suffering.”

Any Ukrainians living in Fife and their families are warmly invited to join the group for their Easter gathering between 12 noon and 2pm on Saturday, April 19. Support for funding would also be most welcome.