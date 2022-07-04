‘Support live music’ plea as Fife jazz festival takes big hit with poor ticket sales

Despite some outstanding performances at venues in the Lang Toun, audiences were not what they hoped for.

And the 2023 festival will only go ahead if it can secure key sponsorship or funding.

Despite the challenges faced by the live music sector post-pandemic, Langtoun Jazz is forging forging ahead with its autumn programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Provost Jim Leishman with Grace Black

Grace Black, treasurer, said: “We know that these are difficult times with the rising cost of living, Covid making a comeback, and the beginning of the summer holiday season.

“Our finances have taken a big hit but we will be back in the Autumn to present more top-quality jazz.

“It would be helpful, though, to hear from people who didn’t attend if there were particular reasons why they didn’t come.”

She also appealed to local businesses to consider sponsoring the 2023 event to help bring more top-rated musicians to Fife.

The festival came to a rousing close as 18-piece orchestra , The Big Band Theory - making a welcome return after four years - brought the house down with a wide-ranging programme of traditional and contemporary big band charts.

It was one of the highlights of a programme which had to be scaled back after poor ticket sales.

The majority of planned shows, however, did go ahead.

They included jazz versions of the music of Ray Davies and The Kinks courtesy of Ben Crosland and an outstanding Scottish band.

Kirkcaldy’s Live Lounge also hosted Californian vocalist Toni Jannotta, who performed despite having laryngitis, Evelyn Laurie rising star of Scottish jazz Marianne McGregor, and a roof-raising performance from singer and radio presenter Stephen Duffy.

Fife Provost, Jim Leishman, attended Beyond Fever, the Peggy Lee Story from Sue McHugh and her band and joined guests at Kirkcaldy Old Kirk for some vintage jazz from Jerry Forde’s New Phoenix Jazz Band. It

Sunday’s Jazz Picnic also moved to the Old Kirk due to inclement weather.