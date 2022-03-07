Surprise birthday as much loved Fife care home resident turns 90

Preston House Nursing Home in Glenrothes was decorated with birthday banners and balloons for Lillie MacLachlan’s landmark birthday.

Born in Markinch, Lillie was raised on her father’s farm.

She grew up in the countryside helping him and her mother with chores before moving to Kirkcaldy, where she would meet her husband, Tom, and work as a clerk at the local bus station. Loved by her neighbours, she now enjoys spending time with her friends in the home and visits from her nephew, James Lindsay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lillie MacLachlan

To mark her 90th, the home’s chef baked a cake, and residents enjoyed a special afternoon tea.

Tracy Sayle, manager at Preston House said: “Lily is a warm, wonderful lady and it was a real pleasure being able to celebrate the day with her.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.