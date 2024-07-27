Surprise promotion for Glenrothes boy, 6, who visited 66 police stations to raise money for charity
Six-year-old Anthony Green visited his local station in Glenrothes on Friday on the final leg of his journey.
Throughout July, the youngster has visited 66 police stations and raised almost £2000 for the Police Benevolent Fund.
Officers from across Scotland welcomed Anthony and his parents – William and Stephanie – for his road trip which has seen him board a helicopter, a boat, been given tours of police stations and also meet a station cat.
Chief Constable Jo Farrell made the journey to Fife to praise Anthony on his efforts.
While on his tour, officers gave Anthony an investigation to track down missing pieces from a jigsaw puzzle which were scattered across the country after falling from Santa’s sleigh last Christmas.
He collected the missing pieces from each station on his tour and completed the puzzle at his local station with the officers he visits most days through his love of policing.
Ms Farrell gave him the final piece of the jigsaw on his visit on Friday.
She also gave the young lad a special promotion. In 2022 he started out as a Special Constable, but Ms Farrell was delighted to promote him to the role of Deputy Chief Constable this week.
She said: “It’s an absolute honour to promote Anthony to my deputy following his excellent fundraising efforts.
"It was quite a commitment for Anthony and his family to undertake the task of visiting over 50 police stations during this month for such a great charity.
"I am delighted to present him with his completed jigsaw puzzle and let him know that we are all hugely proud of his efforts.”
Through his fundraising, Anthony has raised a total of £2,099 for the Scottish Police Benevolent Fund, a charity which aims to help serving and retired police officers who are experiencing hardship.
