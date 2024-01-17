Locals are being encouraged to have their say on a proposed new active travel route connecting Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn.

Greener Kirkcaldy is encouraging people to have their say on the new route which will have connecting the two Fife towns.

Arup, on behalf of SEStran – the South East of Scotland Transport Partnership - is running an engagement exercise to understand the barriers and opportunities for walking, wheeling and cycling between the two communities. To have your say, visit https://sestran-fife.virtual-engage.com/.

Options are being considered which will expand the existing shared path between Burntisland and Kinghorn and extend active travel facilities onward to Kirkcaldy. The new route will be planned and designed to help connect the coastal communities with more sustainable modes of travel.

Peter Wooding, development worker (cycling outreach), Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Every day, lots of people travel between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn to get to work and do their shopping. Despite this short distance, there is no easy way to walk, wheel or cycle between the two communities.

“Creating more traffic-free routes is one of the key recommendations of our Fife Community Cycling Action Plan. A safe active travel route between Kirkcaldy and Kinghorn is an important way to encourage more people to make the journey in a sustainable way. It will also create better links from Kirkcaldy to other villages including Burntisland. I encourage everyone who supports sustainable travel to take part in this consultation.”