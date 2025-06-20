Survey on possible new controls for short-term lets in Fife sparks criticism

Fife Council is asking for feedback as it considers introducing Short-term Let Control Areas in the Kingdom.

The move would see property owners who let out properties that are not their principal homes on a short-term basis have to apply for 'change of use' approval through the planning application process.

It comes on the back legislation passed in 2021 which allows Scottish councils to designate all or part of their area as a control zone - but an organisation which represents the self-catering sector said there was “no robust evidence” to support the need for a move.

The council’s consultation aims to gather public opinion on the principle of implementing control areas within which short term lets would need planning permission.

Any control area would not constitute a blanket ban on short-term lets. Instead, it would ensure that changes of use to secondary short-term lets are regulated under planning laws, allowing decisions to be made in accordance with the council’s local development plan and other relevant considerations.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: "Tourism is vital to our local economy, but it's equally important to balance this with the needs of our residents. Short-term lets can provide valuable accommodation options for visitors, yet they must be managed in a way that supports the community's long-term sustainability.

“We need your views to ensure we strike the right balance and make informed decisions that benefit everyone."

Residents are encouraged to participate in an online which runs until September 8 at https://haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk/place/short-term-lets/

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC), said: “There is no robust evidence to support a short-term let control area across Fife or within specific parts of the local authority. Once again, we need facts not finger pointing.

“The self-catering sector plays a vital role in supporting local economies, providing an annual £80m boost to Fife while supporting over 2700 jobs. Introducing unnecessary planning restrictions risks damaging these small businesses, reducing visitor accommodation, and weakening Fife’s tourism offer – all without delivering any meaningful improvements to housing availability.

“Put simply, you can’t solve a housing crisis by producing a crisis in tourism by decimating local businesses. Rather than scapegoating, attention must shift to the real causes of the housing crisis, including the thousands of economically inactive empty homes across Fife.” She also urged people to have their say, adding: “ It’s crucial that the Council hears from those who understand the economic and community contribution that responsible and professional self-catering provides.”