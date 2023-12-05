The myth that children no longer play outdoors in Fife, and instead spend all their time with online games, has been laid to rest in a new survey.

Carried out by Fife Council, it got over 1300 responses which revealed that almost 60% of youngsters play outdoors daily - or two to three times per week.

The survey formed part of a Play Sufficiency Assessment which set out to map out the region’s play spaces, and how well they were used, with the aim of making the Kingdom as more playful space. The assessment was composed of different surveys covering the quantity of greenspace with 524 spaces assessed. The results were obtained online from both adults and under-18s. Some children and young people also took part in play sessions in different parts of Fife.

The survey found that 68% of children play out daily, or two to three times a week, with 11% only playing out once a month or not at all.

Playparks remain popular with youngsters across Fife (Pic: Submitted)

In the larger settlements there are neighbourhoods with many limited or poor value play spaces, whereas people felt that villages have enough play spaces which are accessible and of reasonable play value. It was also found that children value different types of outdoor space for play or hanging out - graveyards are an example of this - and while facilities for teenage girls could be better, teenagers in general value their bus passes as this has improved their ability to be outside.

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, said, “Some of the feedback has highlighted challenges to playing outside. We need to use these challenges as an opportunity to make Fife a more playful place.

“We need to consider how we design public spaces so they reflect diverse playing needs, making sure there are better open spaces for teenagers, girls and young women as well as individuals with particular needs.

“The results can help us explore how current planning legislation can be used to best effect - for example, meeting wider needs rather than just creating lots of small play parks with equipment only for under fives in our housing developments.”