Students at the University of St Andrews are more positive about their education than others at any other mainstream university in the UK.

They students reported higher average positivity score of answers to the 26 questions which the National Student Survey (NSS) puts to thousands of undergraduates at universities across the country as part of the National Student Survey 2024, which was published this week.

Clare Peddie, vice-principal education (proctor), said the university was delighted to have scored so highly, and she highlighted the collaborative approach of the university.

She said: “Today’s results are a testament to the collaborative approach of the University, the Students’ Association, staff, and students to ensure a positive learning and teaching environment where students feel supported and can thrive.”She added: St Andrews offers students the highest quality support, direct contact with some of the best researchers in the world, an international and diverse community, unique traditions, a wide range of extra-curricular activities, and world-class facilities.”

Students from the University of St Andrews scored highly in the survey (Pic: TSPL)

The NSS questions cover students’ opinions on teaching quality, assessment and feedback, support for mental health, and facilities. St Andrews also came top in the UK for academic support and learning resources.

Cam Brown, president of the Students’ Association, said the high scores are a reflection of the hard work and dedication of staff and students at the university.

He said: “I am thrilled that the University of St Andrews has come out on top for its positivity score in the National Student Survey. The unique student experience at St Andrews is what sets us apart. This endorsement by our students reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire community.

“From our academic and professional services staff who work hard to deliver world-class education and facilities, to our international, diverse and supportive student community, who make the St Andrews experience truly unique and inclusive, St Andrews is a place where everyone plays an important part in our success. I look forward to continuing to support and deliver for our students."

Scottish universities performed well in the survey, with four institutions ranked among the UK’s top 20 for positivity.