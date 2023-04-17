Swimming pool contaminated: main pool at Fife sports centre is closed

The pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes is scheduled to re-open tomorrow (Tuesday).

The venue’s two other pools are open, but operating with limited times

A message posted on its Facebook page said: “Main Pool closed due to a contamination, the pool will re-open Tuesday 18th.”

The main pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre, Glenrothes

The training pool Training Pool is open until; 3:00pm and again from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.