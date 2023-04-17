News you can trust since 1871
Swimming pool contaminated: main pool at Fife sports centre is closed

The main swimming pool at one of Fife’s biggest sports centres is closed today because of contamination.

Allan Crow
Published 17th Apr 2023, 10:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

The pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes is scheduled to re-open tomorrow (Tuesday).

The venue’s two other pools are open, but operating with limited times

A message posted on its Facebook page said: “Main Pool closed due to a contamination, the pool will re-open Tuesday 18th.”

The main pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre, GlenrothesThe main pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre, Glenrothes
The training pool Training Pool is open until; 3:00pm and again from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.

The warm pool will be available between 3:00pm and 8:00pm

