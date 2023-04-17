Swimming pool contaminated: main pool at Fife sports centre is closed
The main swimming pool at one of Fife’s biggest sports centres is closed today because of contamination.
The pool at Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes is scheduled to re-open tomorrow (Tuesday).
The venue’s two other pools are open, but operating with limited times
A message posted on its Facebook page said: “Main Pool closed due to a contamination, the pool will re-open Tuesday 18th.”
The training pool Training Pool is open until; 3:00pm and again from 8:00pm to 9:00pm.
The warm pool will be available between 3:00pm and 8:00pm