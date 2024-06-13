Synthetic pitches to be upgraded at Fife sports centre
Fife Sports and Leisure Trust has confirmed that in partnership with Fife Council the facility will be upgraded.
The upgrade is part of the council’s 10-year investment plan to improve sports facilities across the Kingdom and will involve modernising the seven-a-side and five-a-side pitches at the venue.
Work has already begun and is expected to be completed by mid July. The pitches were originally installed when the centre was built in 2013.
Paul Hossack, Area Leisure Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The new synthetic pitches at Michael Woods Sports and Leisure will be a game-changer for our customers, clubs, and groups. It will provide a first-class facility for training, matches, and recreational activities.”
Scott Urquhart, Head of Operations at the trust, added: “This venue upgrade exemplifies Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and the council’s unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for its customers. The Trust remains dedicated to enhancing its facilities in the future, ensuring that the people of Fife and the surrounding areas have access to high-quality sports and leisure amenities.”
A cross-service project group has been assembled to develop a plan for Fife Council’s portfolio of synthetic pitches. The group has identified and prioritised pitches for replacement based on their condition, usage, remaining lifespan, and maintenance reports. This includes facilities managed by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, Education and Children’s Services, and community halls and centres.
