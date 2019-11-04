Take the plunge at East Neuk Dook for Macmillan Cancer research

This festive season, will you take the plunge for a vital charity?

Dozens of brave fundraisers will be diving into the cold waters of Anstruther Harbour this winter to raise funds for the Macmillan Cancer Research.

Each year, the dookers, wearing their souvenir t-shirts, brave the freezing waters to support a local organisation or charity.

As the dook prepares to mark its 18th year, people in Levenmouth and the East Neuk are being asked to take part. People are also being urged to come along and show their support for the dookers leaping into the freezing water.

The event will take place on Boxing Day, starting at 1pm.

However, those who want to take part and raise some money for charity must register.

Contact the East Neuk Dook Facebook page or email fionacorps70@gmail.com to book your place.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/eastneukdook/.