Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Money Shop was set to become a hot food takeaway, but the company behind the plans, Sava Estates, has withdrawn its planning application to Fife Council.

The building at 162-164 High Street, next to M&S, has sat empty since 2019 when the company was bought by Ramsdens in a £1.5m deal, and moved to its shop further along the street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sava Estates first lodged its application in April 2023. The Kirkcaldy-based company proposed turning it into a hot food takeaway, and bring the ground floor of the three-storey building back into use. It also withdrew its application for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations.

The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019

A planning statement, submitted as part of the original application, said: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a hot food takeaway. Access will continue to be via the existing doorway and will open up into the main customer area.”

It said the takeaway would “introduce a new eating outlet into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time and become a disamenity in the streetscape.”