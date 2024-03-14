Takeaway bid for empty Kirkcaldy High Street shop is pulled

Plans to turn an empty shop in the heart of Kirkcaldy’s pedestrianised zone into a take-away have been dropped.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Money Shop was set to become a hot food takeaway, but the company behind the plans, Sava Estates, has withdrawn its planning application to Fife Council.

The building at 162-164 High Street, next to M&S, has sat empty since 2019 when the company was bought by Ramsdens in a £1.5m deal, and moved to its shop further along the street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sava Estates first lodged its application in April 2023. The Kirkcaldy-based company proposed turning it into a hot food takeaway, and bring the ground floor of the three-storey building back into use. It also withdrew its application for listed building consent to carry out internal alterations.

Most Popular
The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019
The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019

A planning statement, submitted as part of the original application, said: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a hot food takeaway. Access will continue to be via the existing doorway and will open up into the main customer area.”

It said the takeaway would “introduce a new eating outlet into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time and become a disamenity in the streetscape.”

The application withdrawal was formally confirmed this week on Fife Council’s planning portal.

Related topics:Fife Council