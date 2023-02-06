The Money Shop could become a hot food takeaway if councillors approve a new planning application.

The building at 162-164 High Street, close to M&S, has been empty since 2019 when the company was bought by Ramsdens in a £1.5m deal, and moved to its shop further along the street.

Now, Sava Estates has lodged a planning application for a change of use for the empty building.

The former Money Shop, High Street, Kirkcaldy, closed in 2019

The Kirkcaldy-based company proposes turning it into a hot food takeaway, and bring the ground floor of the three-storey building back into use.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a hot food takeaway. Access will continue to be via the existing doorway and will open up into the main customer area.“The customer area will be separated from the kitchen areas by a full width servery. The rear of the property will be allocated to storage and food preparation, as well as offices and staff facilities.”It said the only external change would be the introduction of an extraction flue which will vent the kitchen and pass vertically up the rear wall of the building where it will not be visible from any public area.

The company said it would look to operate Sunday to Thursday from 10:00am to 11:00pm and Friday and Saturday until midnight.

And it added: “The proposed new hot food takeaway will introduced a new eating outlet into the area and a vacant unit re-cycled which otherwise may have remained vacant for some time and become a disamenity in the streetscape.

“It will complement other venues in the area and the new use will bring people into the area and animate the streetscape particularly in the evenings and in the winter months when the splay of light from the windows will illuminate the footpath contributing to the sense of safety and security so essential if the night time economy is to prosper.”