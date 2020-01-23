Takeaway moves into former Fife community centre

A former Fife community centre is to become a take away.

Plans have been approved to change the former centre in Caskieberran in Glenrothes into a food outlet and an office building – despite five objections.

The building was Caskieberran Tenants Meeting Room until 2012, but declared surplus in a review, and was then used for storage until 2017.

It was sold by Fife Council in 2018 after no community interest was expressed in buying the property.

In a report to councillors, planning officers deemed the application acceptable: “The proposal would not have any significant detrimental impact on residential amenity, would not create any significant additional road safety issues, and is considered acceptable in this instance in terms of form, scale, layout and detailing.”

The new takeaway will be open from 11am to 11pm all week.