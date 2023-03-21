News you can trust since 1871
Talented and generous crafters have been raising funds for a community playpark in Fife

Keen crafters from Strathkinness and the surrounding areas came together on Friday and Saturday, March 17 and 18 to raise funds for phase two of the Strathkinness Community Park Renovation Project.

By John A. MacInnes
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:40 GMT- 1 min read
The wreath making craft workshop was a good fundraiser
Locals gathered in the village hall for two Easter wreath workshops led by Elaine Gilbert. All funds raised will go towards the second stage of the playpark renovation project, which has received fantastic support from members of the community to date.

Families have enjoyed exploring the new equipment delivered by the first stage of the project. Thanks is noted to Elaine and workshop attendees while the Committee works towards delivering phase two.