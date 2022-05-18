Harry Donaldson (18) from Cardenden, and Archie Paterson (16) from Glasgow’s South Side, the two talented teenagers who make up Unheardof, were scooped up in February this year by legendary Los Angeles music producer, Tim Byrne.

After signing a contract deal in April, the duo have been splitting their time between the US and Sweden where they have been working with hit pop songwriter Jörgen Elofsson, who has penned global hits for Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Westlife.

Harry Donaldson and Archie Paterson who are set for stardom. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

Although the lads are set for super stardom, they have remained fully grounded, and have been volunteering their time to support Kirkcaldy additional needs charity, Nourish.

Harry said: “I have autism and Tourette's and Nourish supported my family through my diagnosis so I always want to help to give something back after they helped me so much.

"It’s a charity that really hits home with me so we try to hold gigs in aid of Nourish whenever we can!"

Archie said: “Helping Nourish really means a lot to me, I consider Harry as my brother and as they have helped him and his family so much I want to give them as much support as possible.

"Lynne Scott, Nourish’s chief executive is such a nice person as well as all of the staff and volunteers, and in my opinion it is one of the best charities to support.”

The duo said that since being signed earlier this year they have had their eyes opened to the amount of hard work that is needed to make it in the music industry.

Harry said: “Our eyes have been opened to actually how much work and time and effort that goes into producing music.

"Although all of this happened overnight, we are really trying our best to do a good job and to make some really good music.”

Archie added: “It’s been crazy, we are constantly working but have a great team behind us – we hope that one day we will be famous worldwide and are always reaching for the stars.”