Tayport volunteers celebrate landmarks

A band of dedicated volunteers at a north east Fife charity shop have celebrated two landmark achievements.

Volunteers at the Charity Shop, on Castle Street in Tayport, had a private celebration last month to mark the shop raising half a million pounds since it launched, as well as its 30th anniversary.

Funds raised at the shop go to a mix of international, national and local causes. While none of the volunteers are paid for the time they give up, the team are given £200 each year which can be donated to a cause of their choice.

Speaking about reaching the landmark, chair Joan Patterson said: “We’re all thrilled. We kept saying maybe we’ll do it this year, but we’ve done it now.”

The team celebrated the two landmarks at the Dolphin Centre, sharing stories about their time at the shop and remembering those who helped out in the past.

Joan has volunteered at the shop for 11 years. She explained: “I had done volunteer work all my life, so when I came here I thought it would be a nice thing to do when I retired. I retired when I was 67 and joined up. I’ve been here ever since.”

Joan said the shop attracts visitors from all across Fife and Tayside – but wanted to give a special thanks to the people of Tayport. “The people of Tayport are wonderful to us,” she said. “They are so loyal and so generous. It’s really amazing. They are lovely people. It’s like being part of a great big family.”

Eilean Cathro, vice-chair, who joined the team because she wanted to “feel part of the community”, praised the efforts of the volunteers.

“Since I joined, I’ve made lots of friends,” Eilean said.

“They are a lovely, friendly bunch of people to work with.

“Some of the customers have come up to me, telling me why they come here – the friendliness of the staff. I thought that was a wonderful thing to say.”

For more about the charity shop visit www.facebook.com/Tayport-Charity-Shop-600011556870505.