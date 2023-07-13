News you can trust since 1871
Tea party in Cupar raises more than £900 for TCCL

A great afternoon was had by all who attended ‘The Tickle (TCCL) Tea Party’ at 58 Bonnygate’s Coworking & Community Hub in Cupar.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:58 BST- 1 min read

TCCL are the chosen partner charity for 58 Bonnygate this year.

A spokeswoman said: “It was a great turn out and home baking was done by two keen teenage bakers Elliot Berghuis and Keir Hargreaves.

“The boys alongside Aaron Berghuis also supported the raffle, auction and tea service. A huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped in many ways and also for all the great raffle donations that were received.

Left to Right – Keir Hargreaves, Elliot Berghuis, Aaron Berghuis.Left to Right – Keir Hargreaves, Elliot Berghuis, Aaron Berghuis.
“A total of £950 was raised and will go directly to Tayside & NE Fife Children with Cancer & Leukaemia (TCCL) to continue their amazing work supporting children who are affected by cancer and their families.

TCCL run The Lodge where families can have respite in St Andrews as well as providing other support such as counselling.