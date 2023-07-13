TCCL are the chosen partner charity for 58 Bonnygate this year.

A spokeswoman said: “It was a great turn out and home baking was done by two keen teenage bakers Elliot Berghuis and Keir Hargreaves.

“The boys alongside Aaron Berghuis also supported the raffle, auction and tea service. A huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped in many ways and also for all the great raffle donations that were received.

Left to Right – Keir Hargreaves, Elliot Berghuis, Aaron Berghuis.

“A total of £950 was raised and will go directly to Tayside & NE Fife Children with Cancer & Leukaemia (TCCL) to continue their amazing work supporting children who are affected by cancer and their families.