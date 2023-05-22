Teacher who set up community fridge named as Fife town's Citizen of the Year

Tony Russell had been part of a team teaching the impact of poverty on children’s learning for the EIS, when he became motivated to become more proactive and became focused on creating a school-based community fridge.

Leuchars Larder opened in September and promotes Leuchars Primary as a key contributor to making the neighbourhood stronger, supporting the communities of Leuchars and Guardbridge and reducing food waste.

Tony said: “I have a fantastic ally in our headteacher, Richard Teal, who, thankfully, from the beginning recognised that the proposal was an achievable, worthwhile project, and appealing, in that it would be an unusual project for a primary school to undertake.

Tony Russell's idea of a community fridge in the school has been a huge success.

"The larder has added a significant extra purpose to the school and has had a clear influence on the school ethos: the importance of having a positive outlook, the values of kindness and generosity. Embracing the opportunity to try different experiences. The value of keeping busy and having commitment. Developing a confident mindset that enables the self – belief that can help identify how a problem can be solved and then making these improvements.

"Leuchars Larder acknowledges and responds to people in our community who have not got the ‘plenty’ that we would like them to have and how vital it is to help others and that this positivity will make a lasting impression.”

Specialist help and advice is provided by Fife Council’s North East Fife development officer, Claire Brown, and community food co-ordinator Lauren Cooke. A pool of pupils from P5-P7 help to unpack the food donations. Pupils also help during the collection period which is from 3.15 – 4.45pm.

Tony continued: “Their keen, enthusiastic and friendly presence has added a significant extra layer of kindliness and positivity to the Larder ethos.”