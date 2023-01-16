The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has announced two days of action in February and a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days over March and April.

This is in addition to a strike planned for Wednesday, January 18 when picket lines will be seen at schools across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timetable of action was confirmed after a meeting of the union’s executive committee.

EIS Union teachers on the picket line (Pic: John Devlin)

It includes two days of national strike action in all schools and sectors on February 28 and March 1, followed by a rolling programme of strikes for 20 days between March 13 and April 21.

Over the rolling period, each local authority area will be impacted by three consecutive days of action, with one day of strikes in all schools bookended on either side by one-day strikes in primary and secondary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Bradley, EIS general secretary said, “The programme of additional strike action is a direct response to the inaction of the Scottish Government and COSLA on teacher pay.

“After a year of dither, delay and disingenuity from the Scottish Government and COSLA, Scotland’s teachers have simply had enough.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Bradley added: “The recent days of strike action by Scotland’s teachers have succeeded in bringing COSLA and the Scottish Government back to the negotiating table – but they have yet to put a single extra penny onto that table.

“ Scotland’s teachers rejected a sub-inflationary 5% offer six months ago, and little or no progress has been made in negotiations since. The prospect of 22 additional days of strike action, on top of the 16 days of rolling action set to begin next week, should signal clearly to the Scottish Government and COSLA that they must now act with urgency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members are resolute and determined to secure a fair pay settlement, which both properly reflects their value and also takes account of the soaring cost of living.”