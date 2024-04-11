Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now a councillor has issued a “heartfelt plea” to their parents to help tackle the problems that are hitting Cameron Hospital in Leven.

Colin Davidson said they were smashing windows, running through unused wards scattering contents, and causing distress to patient and families dealing with serious illnesses and end of life care. The Labour councillor for Leven, Kennoway and Largo said “genuine concern” has been expressed their safety - and that of staff - at a meeting of police, NHS Fife and the Safer Communities Fife team.

On Facebook, he wrote: “Every family in Levenmouth at some point has had a relative or loved one cared for in Cameron and every family like me will have heartfelt thanks and admiration for the care they received. This is a heartfelt plea to parents of the local teenagers who, probably unknown to them, are causing concerns and fear for staff and patients of Cameron Hospital.

Staff and patients have been alarmed by the teenagers' conduct in the grounds of Cameron Hospital (Pic: Fife Free Press)

“Groups of teenagers are entering the grounds and buildings and breaking windows, running through unused wards scattering contents and causing untold damage and alarm. This hospital houses patients who are recovering from strokes, serious illnesses or are the recipient of end of life care from some of the most hard working and dedicated staff in the NHS.”

Cllr Davidson said plans are in place to deal with this situation but the police need assistance in tracing the youths responsible.

He added: “I'd ask that every parent of every teenager across Levenmouth ask their sons or daughters to feedback information to them if they know who is involved in this behaviour before a tragedy occurs. Our hard-working staff and patients of this famous facility deserve nothing less.”