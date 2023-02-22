The Millennium Park in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy has been his by repeated problems which locals say haven’t been tackled.

Known locally as the Rocket Park, there has been repeated damage to dog waste bins and smashed glass bottles as the result of underage drinking. One resident said that issues have increased in recent months, with broken glass causing injuries to dogs.

They said: “It seems month after month that it’s getting worse. Local teenagers are drinking, smashing glass bottles, smashing the bins to bits. There’s a lot of dog mess. It's horrendous.

The mess and debris caused at the Millennium Park in Kirkcaldy

“And there are dogs getting their paws cut by glass. I’m up there daily with my kid and my dog and you can’t even let your pet off its lead”.

Another Templehall resident expressed concern after needles were found in the park.

They said: “It was a good spot until people left needles there. Then they locked the fence up so no one could get into it – and then they ripped the climbing frame out.”

Fife Council has said it will organise patrols of the park in order to address the issues, whilst also reminding people of the penalties available to be imposed.

Dawn Jamieson, safer communities team manager, said: "Any general waste bin can be used to dispose of dog waste, but despite all this there are still those who just won't pick up after their dogs. Penalties of up to £80 can be imposed, but irresponsible owners have to be caught in the act of not picking up immediately before they can be issued.