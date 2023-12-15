News you can trust since 1871
Six recycling centres across Fife will temporarily close across this weekend, Fife Council has announced.
Published 15th Dec 2023
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 19:34 GMT
The gates will be shut for operational reasons, and the local authority has apologised to residents who may to travel further to get rid of their rubbish. Three centres will be shut on Sunday - and three others on Sunday. On Saturday, the closures will hit Pittenweem, Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay. The nearest alternatives are St Andrews, Glenrothes and Dunfermline. On Sunday there are closures are St Andrews, Methil and Glenrothes, with the alternatives of Cupar and Kirkcaldy put forward.

A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “We’re really sorry to say we will have to close some of our recycling centres this weekend due to some operational issues. We understand this can be inconvenient but hopefully you can still get to one of our other centres nearby.”

