The gates will be shut for operational reasons, and the local authority has apologised to residents who may to travel further to get rid of their rubbish. Three centres will be shut on Sunday - and three others on Sunday. On Saturday, the closures will hit Pittenweem, Kirkcaldy and Dalgety Bay. The nearest alternatives are St Andrews, Glenrothes and Dunfermline. On Sunday there are closures are St Andrews, Methil and Glenrothes, with the alternatives of Cupar and Kirkcaldy put forward.