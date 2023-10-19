Ten Fife community councils are fighting to re-establish themselves after recent election

Nominations for the interim Community Council elections are now open. (Pic: Fife Council)

Ten community councils are now holding a poll to re-establish themselves in local communities.

A few weeks ago, a number of community councils in Fife were dissolved after an election period where many failed to meet the minimum number of community council members. Some areas of West Fife were left without any community council representation after the election.

However, Fife Council has announced that a petition from registered electors has paved the way to re-establish ten community councils across the Kingdom.

Fife Council said arrangements have been made to hold a poll to re-establish community councils in Cameron; Ceres and District; East Wemyss and McDuff; Hill of Beath; Kemback, Pitscottie and Blebo; Kirkcaldy West; North Glenrothes; Oakley and Comrie; Royal Burgh of Kilrenny, Anstruther and Cellardyke; and Springfield.

Lindsay Thomson, Fife’s Deputy Returning Officer, would like to see the re-establishment of as many Fife community councils as possible.

“We welcome petitions to re-establish these community councils that were not formed during the ordinary Community Council elections,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for the people in these areas to get involved in their community to make a difference.”

Community councils are voluntary organisations that act as a voice for their local area and are independent of Fife Council.

“They express the views and concerns of local people on a wide range of issues, bridging the gap between communities and the Council as a local authority,” Fife Council explained.

“They help shape local priorities through their involvement in community planning partnership groups.”

Community councils are normally elected once every four years. The minimum membership of Community Councils in Fife is eight and the maximum membership is 20 members.

If a community council fails to attract eight members, it is forced to shut down. In order to re-establish itself, the community must submit a petition signed by at least 20 electors – which is what has happened in ten of Fife’s community council areas.

Nominations for the new interim community council elections are now open.

“Anyone interested in standing as a candidate for these local Community Council interim elections must submit their nomination by 4pm on Thursday 26 October,” the council said.