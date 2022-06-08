Ten hidden gardens in Fife village set to open their doors this weekend

Hazel Mills and Jan-Karel Querido; and one of the 10 gardens opening on June 12.

Ten different gardens lying behind the walls and wynds are opening for charity from 11am to 5pm.

The village has an astonishing variety of gardens – from traditional cottage gardens to those terraced over the challenging coastal slopes. An inspirational kitchen garden supplies the Dory Bistro and an organic fruit and vegetable garden is cared for using permaculture principles.

Sixty per cent of funds raised on the day will go to the charities PSPA and Parkinson's UK, both supporting people with neurological disorders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gardeners chose the charities in tribute to Jan-Karel Querido, who resurrected the opening of Pittenweem gardens with Scotland's Gardens Scheme in 2011. He organised the event with ‘punctilious efficiency and good humour’ until ill health led to him to stand down.

Taking up the reins is neighbour Hazel Mills, who is pictured with Jan-Karel and the wonderful flowering aeonium that spent the winter in Hazel’s shed and, hopefully, will still be in bloom on June 12.

The remaining proceeds go to Scotland’s Gardens Scheme, which raises money for charities by encouraging, promoting and supporting garden openings for the public to enjoy. Refreshments will be available at several gardens and there are two plant stalls. Tickets costing £5 per person include a map.

Gardens open on June 12:

2 Seaview Row – A wildlife-friendly garden with views south across the Forth..

1 West Braes – An organic fruit and vegetable garden using permaculture principles..

Croft Cottage, 12 Viewforth Place – A south-facing walled garden with paths to follow and places to sit to appreciate the herbaceous plants, hostas, ferns, alliums and roses. (Plant stall).

14 and 15 West Shore – Adjoining shorefront cottage gardens on the north side.

Old Church House, 3A School Wynd – A south-facing garden hidden behind the former Baptist Church with wonderful views over the Forth. (Plant stall).

14 East Shore – Hiding behind this harbourside property is a walled, woodland garden with established trees and colourful borders. (Cofee, teas and cakes).

Jenny’s Cottage – Enter through the back gate between Routine Row and Marygate to find a secluded, south-facing garden with a view of the clocktower.

The Old Manse, 2 Milton Place – An eclectic mix of modern and traditional landscaping and planting can be found in the gardens of this early 19th century Manse. (Pizza, tea and coffee).

24 Milton Road – Once just a patch of grass, this garden now has raised beds in a cottage garden (Strawberries and cream).