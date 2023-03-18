The supermarket which dominated Hunter Street has been demolished, with crews tearing down what was left of the outer walls this morning.

The work reduced the once busy supermarket to rubble and twisted metal, and gave a clearer insight into the scale of the work to raze the Postings Shopping Centre.

Tesco was the centre’s anchor tenant, and its 2015 decision to close - one of 43 stores across the UK shut by the retail giant at the time - marked the beginning of the end for a mall first opened in 1981.

Demolition crews raze the former Tesco store as demolition work at the Postings continues

Footfall collapsed and other shops closed, resulting it famously being put up for auction with a £1 price tag in a bid by previous owners, Columbia Threadneedle, to get it off its books.

It was eventually bought for £310,000 by developer Tahir Ali, and he has since won permission to level the site to allow a developer to build up to 300 flats in the heart of the town centre.

Demolition crews have been on site since the start of February, hollowing out one half of the building and collapsing the car park which sat above Tesco.

They will then turn their attention to the remaining half which runs to the bus station.

The entire site, along Hunter Street and the parallel Hill Street remains fenced off while work continues.