Texas Scramble gives Fife charity a cash boost

An annual fundraiser in Burntisland has given a local charity a big cash injection.

The annual Texas Scramble which was organised at the Burntisland Golf House Club in September has raised £3,186 for Maggie’s in memory of the late Maggie Pearson.

The Club Captain also made an additional donation of £431.45.

Organiser Anne Main said they were delighted with the support offered by the local community.

She said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of local businesses, individuals and golf clubs for the donations received for the raffle, silent auction and on course prizes.

“Maggie’s Scramble is held very close to our hearts and to those who donated and dug deep in their pockets to support us, we are extremely grateful.”

The original Burntisland Golf Club is officially recognised as the 10th oldest club in the world.

The club is based at Dodhead in the town.

Tu Edwards, centre fundraising manager, thanked everyone involved for organising the fundraiser.

She said: “We are thankful to Burntisland Golf House Club and the committee for organising this fabulous event once again which was started by the late Maggie Pearson and her family and friends.

“It is a wonderful legacy to support people with cancer when they are facing the challenges that the disease brings.

“Everything we offer is completely free of charge thanks to amazing fundraisers like this.”

She added: “Huge thanks to all involved and for the additional donation from the Captain.”